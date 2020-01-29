The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association kicks off its 2020 series of gardening presentations with talks on mid-sized trees for south Louisiana and organic gardening, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
“Mid-Sized Trees for South Louisiana” offers advice on selecting trees to suit needs as well as siting and proper planting. Louisiana Master Gardener Kathy Morris said, “There are many mid-sized trees to choose from whether you are trying to create shade in a smaller yard or patio, layering under larger trees, or wanting to add color, texture, or fragrance to make an interesting and pleasing landscape."
In the second presentation of the evening, “Organic Gardening,” Louisiana Master Gardener Claire Fontenot will guide participants through the basics of how to garden organically. Participants will learn to garden without using commercial pesticides and fertilizer. Fontenot will also focus on how to practice good soil building techniques using natural products such as compost and incorporating crop rotation and good cultural practices in home gardening.
Fontenot has served as volunteer coordinator at the BREC Independence Park Botanic Garden for 18 years and has volunteered at the Windrush Gardens at the Burden Museum and Gardens.
The Zachary presentations are the first in the EBR Master Gardeners’ annual Library Series of gardening presentations.
The Library Series began more than 13 years ago in a few libraries and has grown to include eight locations throughout the parish. Four libraries will host two programs this year: the Main Library on Goodwood and the Bluebonnet, Greenwell Springs, and Zachary branch libraries. Carver, Central, Jones Creek and Fairwood branch libraries will host one program apiece. All programs consist of two presentations that focus on topics appropriate to the time of year they are offered and are chosen with input from library patrons and staff.
The next Library Series program is March 12 at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library and features talks on the topics “Let’s Get Rosy” and “Growing Herbs for Beginners.”
For information on the 2020 Master Gardeners Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit the association’s website ebrmg.com.