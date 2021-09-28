Heritage Ranch holding online fundraiser
Heritage Ranch normally holds an annual gala that raises one-quarter of its annual working funds. Because of COVID-19, the gala has been pushed to March. In its place, the group is hosting a virtual fundraiser with a goal of $34,485 raised by Oct. 1.
It is asking people to consider what they have spent on gala tickets and activities and donate the cash directly. Ways to donate include making a donation at www.hrbr.org/give or www.facebook.com/donate/566897307884260. People can also buy a raffle ticket for $20 for a chance to win a cypress porch swing from The Corbel in St. Francisville. Link is at www.hrbr.org/heritagegala.
Call Vicki Ellis at (225) 938-1709 or email vicki@hrbr.org with questions.
Seeking the top citizen
The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for the 2021 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
Nominees should be a Zachary resident who exhibits the following characteristics:
- Life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self”
- Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- Has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
- Touched the lives of other residents
- May have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- Made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her job or position
- Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character, and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live.
Nominations can be submitted by writing a brief outline of the accomplishments of the nominee to one of the following: Scott Buzhardt, sbuz80@bellsouth.net; Mack Lea, mleadvm@cox.net; Brent Fuselier, bfuselier@aol.com; or Charlene Smith, charlenemcsmith@gmail.com.
Nominations will close during the first week of October.
Elections delayed
The Oct. 9 election has moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11 because of Hurricane Ida recovery.