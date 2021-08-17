The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 30-Aug. 12:

Franklin Allen: 31; 5382 Frey St., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department

Anthony Blackmon: 34; 2804 Rush St., Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Adrianna Brown: 19; 8927 Cherry Laurel Ave., Zachary; theft

Jeffery Hobgood: 36; 9637 Spike Ridge Road, Zachary; theft

Jeffery Hobgood: 36; 9637 Spike Ridge Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Johnny Duncan: 39; 5845 Fairway Drive, Zachary; violation of protective orders

Rebekah Hunt: 25; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, No. 47, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Angela Judson: 36; 4194 Shaffet Lane, Zachary; fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department, driver must be licensed and hit-and-run

Keywon Marshall: 39; 4135 Wilderness Run Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – strangulation

Joshua McKee: 21; 5668 Rush Drive, Zachary, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons

Genero Montgomery: 27; 5974 E. Central Ave., Zachary, simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery

Jonathon Morrison: 32; 5217 Harlem St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment

Bryce Nelson: 20; 1160 Hickory Drive, Slidell; possession of Schedule I and required tail lights

McArthur Perry III: 19; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; attempted second-degree murder

Trelon Perry: 18; 6111 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons

Terrance Pickett: 25; 1443 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge; attempted second-degree murder and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Lawrence Potier Jr.: 36, 303 Sandra Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Derek Raby: 29; 5304 Myrtle St., Baker; possession of marijuana and improper display of license plate

Joel Smith: 38; 2651 Brady Ave., Zachary; two counts possession distributing manufacturing Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts, improper lane usage and penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute

Tanisha Tipton: 30; 2861 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge, armed robbery-use of a firearm and home invasion

Angel Varnado: 32; 14506 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, simple burglary and theft

Angel Varnado: 32; 14506 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge; theft and entry or remaining after being forbidden

Darren Vincent II: 32; 5410 Rue Shaylyn, Baker; possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage

