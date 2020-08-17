After two delays, Zachary schools on Monday opened their doors to students for the first time since March, when facilities closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school year was originally slated to begin Aug. 6. The Zachary Community School Board decided to push that date back to Aug. 10 to give staff extra time to prepare for teaching with extra safety precautions in place. Then, when several teachers had to quarantine because of coronavirus exposure, the start date was postponed once again.
Only about a quarter of Zachary's approximately 5,600 students were on school campuses Monday. That's because nearly half the student population has opted for an all-virtual curriculum.
The other half is alternating days of in-person and online lessons as part of a hybrid program. Hybrid students are divided into two groups that come to school on either Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All students take online classes on Fridays.
The hybrid model will remain in place at least until Labor Day. At its Sept. 1 meeting, the School Board is expected to consider the possibility of resuming a traditional five-day school week.
On Monday, students were greeted by mask-and-glove-wearing school employees who used forehead thermometers to check everyone's temperature before they were allowed to proceed to class.
"Everything seems to be going fine," said Superintendent Scott Devillier.
He said students were encouraged to participate in a test run last week to ensure they could connect with their teachers via videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom, which will be used extensively this year. He also said the team dedicated to answering technology questions was busy fielding calls at the School Board office Monday morning.