On Oct. 1, the Zachary Broncos (5-0) took on an old district rival from their 3A days in the Woodlawn Panthers (1-3) who recently made the jump to 5A as well. The game pitted a team on the cusp as Woodlawn’s two losses were to top teams West Monroe and University High, and traditional power Zachary looking to gain steam against a tough opponent and enter district play healthy.
In what was billed as a matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the area in Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins and Zachary’s Eli Holstein, both players and teams exceeded expectations.
Woodlawn came out on fire going 80 yards in four plays to take a 7-0 early lead on a 4-yard touchdown run. The Broncos responded with a punishing 10 play drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Holstein to Charles Robertson.
Both defenses would tighten after the early scoring onslaught before Holstein hit Kameron Senegal on a 60-yard pass to give the Broncos their first lead 14-7. After another Woodlawn three-and-out Senegal’s 55-yard punt return would put the ball at the one-yard line and Cameron Stewart scored on the next play.
The Broncos opportunity to extend the lead before the half was thwarted by a Holstein fumble at the Panthers 10-yard line. Woodlawn responded with a quick drive that found them on the Broncos 20 with 3 seconds left in the half. Ashley Williams sack of Collins ended the threat and the half with the Broncos ahead 21-7.
Despite the lopsided 21-7 score at the half, both teams had exactly 166 yards of total offense and both quarterbacks threw for the same 112 yards.
On Woodlawn's first possession of the second half, a long drive ended with a 1 yard keeper for a touchdown by Collins after converting a fourth-and-one at the Broncos 5-yard-line earlier in the drive.
The Broncos responded on the kickoff as Connor Wisham ran 5 yards backward to field the kick and proceeded to run 95 yards forward for the score. From there penalties piled up for both teams and the humidity began to take its toll.
At the start of the fourth quarter Connor Wisham, behind strong offensive line play, began to pick up big gains on the ground capped off by Wisham”s 48-yard sprint to the end zone to extend the Broncos lead to 35-14.
Woodlawn would not go down without a fight narrowing the score to 35-21 with 8 minutes left in the game on another Collins-directed drive. The Broncos were unable to gain a first down on the subsequent possession and Woodlawn would drive for yet another score to tighten the score to 35-28 with 3 minutes remaining.
The Broncos successfully handled the onside kick but were unable to close Woodlawn out in the offensive end and set up to punt from the Woodlawn 45 with 2 minutes left.
Coach David Brewerton dug into his bag of tricks and a fake punt run by Cameron Walker gave the Broncos a first down and the offensive line provided a hole for Wisham to put the game away and end the pre-district schedule undefeated.
The Broncos will be on the road for district play for the next two weeks with games at Live Oak (Oct. 8) and Denham Springs (Oct. 15). They return home for the Scotlandville Hall of Fame game on Oct 22.