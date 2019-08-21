Zachary leaders are spending about $120,000 to fix the roof of City Hall, which has long been riddled with leaks that have left behind brown water stains on the ceiling.
The magnitude of the problem was on full display during the City Council’s Aug. 13 meeting, when a summer evening rainstorm kicked up outside — and quickly found it way inside despite the roof being covered with plastic sheeting.
Water seeped through the ceiling near a fluorescent light fixture and splashed onto the floor. City employees scrambled to place a trash can and mop bucket beneath the leak, and a pair of firefighters came by after the meeting to remove some waterlogged ceiling tiles that appeared close to buckling.
Several other wet spots — including one that was directly over a couple of back-row spectators — developed before the night was through.
The leaky flat roof is being rebuilt to have a pitch. The repairs previously were impossible because the building’s old air conditioner was on the roof, said City Attorney John Hopewell.
“They couldn’t do what they’re doing now because of the air conditioner,” Hopewell said. The new air conditioning system is located on the ground.
Stained ceiling tiles will be replaced once the roof work is complete, he said.
Coincidentally, there was discussion about city government buildings during the meeting that was interrupted by the leak. As the council agreed to let the Zachary Police Department retain an architect to design a replacement for its cramped, aging station, Mayor David Amrhein made it clear that doesn’t mean there are funds to actually build the facility.
Plans for a new City Hall have sat on the shelf for years, he said, because there’s no money for the project. That has forced the city to patch up the old building in the meantime.
“I hate spending this kind of money on this building,” Amrhein said in February 2018 when the City Council approved the air conditioner upgrade, “but we’re going to be here a while.”