The ZHS Lady Broncos volleyball team closed out the 2021 season as the winner of the Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials Association 2021 Sportsmanship Award.
The association, which serves over 40 area schools, is the largest volleyball officiating association in the state. The award not only recognizes the team, but the ZHS coaches and fans for “demonstrating exceptional school spirit and outstanding sportsmanship towards officials, fans, visitors and players.”
The ZHS volleyball team and coaches will be recognized on Saturday, Nov 20, at the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All Star game at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. One of the starters on the West All Star team will be Grace Toler, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, whose father, Mike, was a 1989 graduate of Zachary High School and former baseball letterman.
“As coaches, we remind our players daily when on a team, you represent more than just yourself and there is always someone watching,” coach Cheri Perry commented. Perry further noted that “I have always known how extraordinary these young ladies are and it's great to know others have noticed it as well. It has been an honor coaching them this season.”
Congratulations to the team, coach Perry and in particular the senior leadership provided by Lauren Bradley, Jules Patin, Kyra Woods, Lillian Talbot, Danielle Thai, Alexis Conachen and Audrey Poche.
“We also couldn't have received this award without our parents, family/friends, administrators, faculty, and student body for being respectful when attending our matches," Perry said. "The Lady Broncos volleyball team thanks each of you for your support this season.”
Closing out fall sports welcoming winter sports
The Zachary football and swim teams are in the process of closing out high school fall sports. The swim team will be competing on Nov. 19 and 20 at the LHSAA State meet in Sulphur. Qualifiers for ZHS include the boys 200m medley relay team of Joseph Johnson, Reece Achord, Jamarcus Samuel and Jack Dunford; the girls 200m medley relay team of Maddy Snyder, Evelyn Godbold, Evelyn Deroche, and Olivia Wheat; Tristan Vessel in the 200m freestyle and 100 yard butterfly; the girls 200 yard freestyle relay team of Deroche, Snyder, Wheat and Sydney King; the boys 200 yard freestyle relay team of Vessel, Samuel, Johnson and Aiden Bowen; the girls 400 yard freestyle relay of Deroche, King, Snyder and Wheat' and the boys 400 yard freestyle relay team of Dunford, Bowen, Samuel and Vessel.
The hope is that the football team will conclude fall sports on Dec. 11 with a fourth 5A State Football Championship.
A plethora of winter sports have begun for ZHS and Northwestern Middle School athletes. ZHS winter sports include soccer, basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and powerlifting. The ZHS boys soccer team will have home games Dec. 1 and 7 against Ponchatoula and Mandeville. The ZHS girls soccer team will have home games against Woodlawn on Nov. 20 and St. Charles on Dec 2.
The defending 5A basketball champion ZHS boys will have home games Dec. 14 (East St. John) and Dec. 30 (St. Augustine). Coach Tami McClure’s Lady Broncos will have their home opener Dec. 13 against McKinley. Powerlifting begins in December and the indoor track and field season cranks up in January.
The ZHS wrestling team opened the season Nov. 6 at the St. Michael’s Warrior Open. Top placers for the Broncos were Jason O’Dell (first place at 195), Voltaire Sanders (third at 152), and Ryan Dennis (third at 285). The Broncos hosted the Kickoff at the Corral on Nov. 13 for JV and ninth grade wrestlers and will hose the “Big Horse Open” on Dec 11.
The Northwestern Middle School boys and girls basketball teams held tryout the last week of October and are primed for another successful season.