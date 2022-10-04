Crosswalk painting began Sept. 26 on Lee Street at the entrance of HugYourPeople Park and the intersections of Main and Lee streets on both sides, connecting retailers, a news release said.
The crosswalks will help make Zachary more walkable and show pedestrians the best place to cross the street safely, the release added. Children will be able to cross Lee Street safely to visit the park.
“This project, along with several other crosswalks in the city, were analyzed and studied last year by a professional traffic engineer who recommended implementation and guidance,” said Zachary Mayor David Amrhein.
Pedestrians have the right-of-way in crosswalks that are marked. This means a driver must yield to any pedestrian within the crosswalk on the road where the vehicle is traveling or turning onto.
The project was a partnership with the city of Zachary and Sherwin Williams, which donated the paint.
The release said residents can look out for more crosswalks in the future to better accommodate pedestrians.