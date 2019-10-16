Broncos Open District 4/5A play with nail-biter win over Live Oak
Live Oak High School was the hot team coming into its Oct. 11 home matchup against two-time defending 4/5-A District and 5A state champion Zachary.
The Eagles were undefeated with a 5-0 predistrict record and an axe to grind as Live Oak coach Brett Beard had yet to beat David Brewerton’s Zachary Broncos in any of his previous attempts. Zachary, after a brutal predistrict schedule, had put together two straight wins over Brandon, Mississippi, and Istrouma with an open date sandwiched in between.
Historically, the Live Oak and Zachary game has had some interesting plot twists and turns. The 2017 game at Live Oak saw the Eagles use a little used rule that allowed their kicker to line up at his own 20 on fourth down to “kick” instead of punt. The 2018 game at Zachary would see Live Oak use all but two seconds of the play clock while on offense to shorten the game and attempt to slow down Zachary’s explosive offense.
The 2019 game would have similar plots twists and turns. A one-hour lightning delay resulted in both teams leaving the field. Thirty minutes prior to kickoff, Live Oak performed a short warm-up and returned to the locker rooms.
Brewerton and the Broncos went through a full pregame routine that extended right up to kickoff that included a brief stoppage of warm-ups for the national anthem. The gamesmanship began.
Live Oak would score first to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a Kee Hawkins 1-yard run, but the Eagles would miss the extra point. Live Oak would attempt an onside kick after the initial score (the first of two attempts by the Eagles on the night), which was recovered by Kenson Tate of the Broncos.
The majority of the first quarter would be a tough one for the Broncos as they uncharacteristically fumbled twice.
Late in the first quarter, the Broncos offense scored on three straight possessions to take a 21-6 lead going into the half. The offense in the second quarter would feature an offense where Keilon Brown spread the ball around to multiple receivers including three — Chris Hilton, Jayden Williams and Charles Robertson — who have missed one or more games this year but were together for their first game to start district play. The defense played lights out as well, providing what may have been the best span of football the Broncos have played thus far in 2019.
The second half would see more oddities as the Broncos offense never got going, and the Eagles took advantage of another Broncos fumble and an interception off a pass deflection to close the score to 21-16. Other oddities of the game included the Eagles missing three field goals with one hitting the left goal post and another missing the right goal post. Broncos punter Jai Washington, who also plays on the defensive line, mishandled a snap and took off running before diving for a Broncos first down. Chances are pretty slim that the defensive lineman/punter was performing one of coach Brewerton’s famous fake punts.
The Broncos finished with 102 yards rushing and 203 yards passing. Live Oak had 100 yards rushing and 191 yard passing.
What the stats would not show was how up and down this game was for the Broncos. Defensively, the Broncos played hard in the face of adversity resulting from four turnovers and were able to turn Live Oak back. Live Oak running back Kee Hawkins had 111 yards on 24 carries.
The Broncos offense started slow, hit full throttle in the late first quarter to the half, and fell into a funk in the second half.
Though pleased with the win, Brewerton said, “We didn’t do a whole bunch of things well.”
In district play, style points do not matter.
“It’s their best team ever, and they were undefeated, and we didn’t do a whole bunch right and to come out here with a win is all you can ask for,” Brewerton said.
The Broncos will be on the road and back in Livingston Parish on Friday against another district opponent, Denham Springs, for the annual Dru Nettles homecoming. Nettles is the former head coach and graduate of Denham Springs High.
In 2017, the Jackets traveled to face Zachary with the Broncos winning 49-7 as Nettles smiled on the Zachary sidelines. Last year, he went home and helped coach his Broncos to a 62-20 victory over his alma mater.
Zachary cheerleader sponsor Jamie Byrd encourages the Zachary faithful to travel to Denham Springs to see what the cheerleaders have cooked up for the Broncos banner that they will run through before the game. I have been provided with a preview and I think all in attendance for the matchup will find it enlightening.