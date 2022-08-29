Several years ago I made the mistake of trying to list former Zachary High School players competing in football at the college level and unfortunately made omissions that I greatly regret. Needless to say, there are so many former Broncos doing great things at the collegiate level that it is hard to keep up.
Here's a couple of random observations and college football ramblings with Zachary ties follows. Please feel free to update me if you have other interesting Zachary connections that I can mention in future articles. Again, this is not intended to identify all but just some of the interesting ZHS and college connections.
Of course, there is a Boston Scott professional football update as well.
Before highlighting a few of the many Broncos who have moved their game days from Friday to Saturday, an update on Theron Aych (ZHS Class of 1989) who accepted the position as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State earlier this year. Aych was most recently the wide receivers coach at University of Arizona before accepting a similar position at UTEP. He has coached at the junior college and all levels of college during a more than 20-year career.
He is back to calling plays for the Tigers and second year coach Eddie George. If that name sounds familiar it is because it is the same Eddie George that played running back at Ohio State and for the Tennessee Titans.
Staying on the pro football theme, Boston Scott is back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and has already scored once in the pre-season. The final pre-season cut when all NFL rosters must be at the 53-player limit is Aug. 30. Fingers crossed.
Getting a little closer to recent ZHS graduates, Lindsey Scott (ZHS Class of 2016) made news this summer when he was named to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List. The Walter Payton Award recognizes the outstanding offensive player in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision (former Division 1-AA). Lindsey and his new Incarnate Word teammates will make three trips to Louisiana to play Southeastern (Sept. 24), Nicholls (Oct. 15) and Northwestern State (Nov. 19).
Save the date. On Sept. 10, the LSU Tigers will host the Southern Jaguars in a game that will consume Baton Rouge. Of course, ZHS alums are set to play in the cross-city game, with Chris Hilton (ZHS Class of 2021) representing the Tigers and Tyler Judson and Chandler Whitfield (both ZHS Class of 2019) strapping it on for Southern.
Judson and Whitfield will see familiar faces when they travel to play Houston to play Prairie View on Oct. 8. Running back Connor Wisham (ZHS class of 2022) and Khristopher Simmons (ZHS Class of 2019) will be representing the Panthers.
Another interesting Saturday matchup will be when the Southeastern Lions and 2018 ZHS graduate William Granville travel to Lafayette to take on the Ragin Cajuns and recent ZHS graduates Brodie Reich (Class of 2021) and Charles Robertson (Class of 2022).
Taylor Milton (Class of 2019) at New Mexico State and Keilon Brown (Class of 2020) at Georgia State do not appear to have games against former ZHS teammates but both will get some frequent flyer miles. New Mexico State has games in Virginia (Liberty), Massachusetts (UMass), Minnesota (University of) and Wisconsin (University of). Brown and the Georgia State Panthers will play a game against Army at historic West Point, New York.
One of Brown’s old teammates from the 2017 5A State Championship may be there to greet him as Keyshawn Sullivan (ZHS Class of 2018) who starred on the defensive line for the Broncos no longer plays football but is finishing his degree at Brown.
Arkansas Tech welcomes linebacker Xavier Robinson and defensive lineman Tai’Shon Nelson (ZHS Class of 2022) to Nelsonville Arkansas. Arkansas Tech, like many of the Arkansas colleges, has some of the greatest mascot names in all of college sports. Arkansas State’s men’s athletic teams are referred to as the “Wonder Boys” and the women’s teams are referred to as the “Golden Suns.” The Wonderboys will be playing other schools with great mascots that include the Arkansas-Monticello “Boll Weevils”, the Southern Arkansas’ “Muleriders” and the Henderson State “Reddies.” They also have a game against Ouachita Baptist, an Arkansas school, that did not get the memo on original mascot names as they go by the commonly used “Tigers.”
Again, please feel free to provide updates for others not mentioned above and they will be worked into future columns.