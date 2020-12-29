Don't forget Christmas lights still on
The annual Christmas lights in downtown Zachary are on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the historical district along Virginia Street. Set your car radio to 105.9 FM to add music synchronized to the LED light show. The lights will be on through Jan. 3.
ZooLights — an evening mile-long trail through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles is open through Wednesday, Dec. 30. Admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; grounds close at 9 p.m. Additional ZooLights information at www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/.
Library closed for holidays
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and be closed all day Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Saturday, Jan. 2. Many resources are available for free 24/7 at the libraries website, www.ebrpl.com.
Baker adds 24-hour outdoor kiosk for bills
The Baker Utility Billing Department reminds customers of their payment options:
- Utility Billing Drive Up Window: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, subject to holidays and other closures. 3325 Groom Road, Baker; accepts cash, check, money order
- Outside Kiosk: 24 hours a day; 3325 Groom Road, Baker; accepts cash, check, credit card and debit card
- Online Payments: hours a day; myutilitypayment.com; accepts credit card and debit card
- Phone Payments: available 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; (877) 591-8768; accepts credit card and debit card
- Night Drop Box: 24 hours a day; at the drive up window, 3325 Groom Road; accepts check and money order
A bank draft program is also available to pay your water/gas/sewer bill.
Zachary Farmers Market sets new hours
The Zachary Farmers Market is open year-round on Saturdays along Lee Street behind City Hall in downtown. Winter hours for the market are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors offer fresh, locally grown food products, handmade crafts, jewelry and other sundries. For weekly updated information regarding the Zachary Community Farmer’s Market, visit its Facebook page at Zachary Farmer’s Market.