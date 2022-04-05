When the students at Zachary Early Learning Center and their teachers were in the middle of their “building” unit, one of ZELC’s teachers, Lauren Felder, shared an idea that has officially become the school’s favorite idea. She suggested using the boxes their new chairs came in to recreate buildings seen in Zachary.
The students painted, cut out paper shapes, wrote words on signs, made landscaping, flags, etc. They didn’t miss a detail of the buildings in their hometown. They created cardboard models of their school, Lane Regional Medical Center, the Bank of Zachary, the Train Depot, the Zachary Fire Station, and many other well-known buildings in the town.
The Cardboard Town is currently in ZELC’s front lobby, and they plan to keep it there during their Trail Rides. “You would not believe the planning, creating, building, sharing, investigating, etc. that went into each of these magnificent models that the Pre-K Ponies and their teachers created,” said Assistant Principal Laurie Condon. “Thanks to Ms. Felder, for being a teacher, influencer and inspirer.”