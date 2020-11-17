The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Nov. 6-12:
Steven Brooks: 32; 625 Flonacher Road, Zachary; felon in possession of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drugs, seat belt violation, driver's license suspended
Chaka Collins: 20; 1076 Cedar Trail Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Dustin Daniels: 35; 35 Guy Road, Greensburg; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Joshua Dunn: 35; 833 Roman Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kendale Johnson: 38; 5625 Kilona Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Robert McVea: 33; 913 Allen Drive, Pineville; DWI
Kameron Mason: 25; 8950 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lataera Nevels: 21; 8855 Dyer Road, Baker; theft
Nichiles Tolbert: 29: 2540 Hovey Ave., Baker; possession of firearm with drugs, distribution/manufacturing of Schedule I drug
Devontae Williams: 24; 4530 Ave C., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Devontae Williams: 23; 4530 Ave C., Zachary; arrest warrant for theft
Nickolas Williams: 40; 1354 Daniel Webster St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants