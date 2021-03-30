RPE teacher grants.JPG

Rollins Place Elementary Principal Jennifer Marangos, left, is present, when teacher grant winners from Rollins Place Elementary Reagan Daniel, center, and Lori Hart, far right, receive their grant money from Zachary Charity League board members Carrie Godbold and Emily Hebert.

 Provided photo

The Zachary Charity League recently approved more than $10,000 in teacher grant applications. The grants are intended to assist teachers by providing funding for special projects and educational tools.

Pre-K through 12th grade teachers at schools in the Zachary community were eligible, including special education, music, band, etc. Multiple teachers were able to submit a joint application.

Teachers receiving grants include Candace Copeland, Kathryn Martin/Melissa Brady, Michelle Murphy, Kyle Melancon, Lindsey Warner, Jamie Byrd, Kaci Ernest, Presly Howard, Jen Masterson/Christina Lewis, Reagan Daniel, Allison Manalac, Molly LeRoi/Lori Hart, Rebecca Gerdes, Karen Knecht/Erin Curry, Sara Snyder/Holly Marchiafava, and Elizabeth Day.

