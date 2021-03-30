The Zachary Charity League recently approved more than $10,000 in teacher grant applications. The grants are intended to assist teachers by providing funding for special projects and educational tools.
Pre-K through 12th grade teachers at schools in the Zachary community were eligible, including special education, music, band, etc. Multiple teachers were able to submit a joint application.
Teachers receiving grants include Candace Copeland, Kathryn Martin/Melissa Brady, Michelle Murphy, Kyle Melancon, Lindsey Warner, Jamie Byrd, Kaci Ernest, Presly Howard, Jen Masterson/Christina Lewis, Reagan Daniel, Allison Manalac, Molly LeRoi/Lori Hart, Rebecca Gerdes, Karen Knecht/Erin Curry, Sara Snyder/Holly Marchiafava, and Elizabeth Day.