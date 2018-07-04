Adventures, friendship and, of course, cookies filled a fun year for the 13 members of Zachary Brownie Troop 10346.
Led by troop leader Amanda Stein and co-leader Layne Langley, the troop included Brooklyn Bailey, Sanai Barlow Emilee Bergeron, Emerson Cresap, Caroline Fitzgerald, Callie Hughes, Quinn Langley, Estelle Major, Savannah Masterson, Monica McDowell, Gabby Morris, Blair Smith and Emerson Stein.
The troop completed the World of Girls Journey, working on badges, patches and activities as they learned about girls from different countries around the world.
Fall brought a visit to Camp Whispering Pines in Independence for a celebration of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday. Celebration activities included rock climbing, canoeing, hayrides and a Duck Derby with troop member Blair among the winners.
A visit to Lane Regional Medical Center helped the Brownies meet the requirements for the First Aid Badge. The girls toured the hospital and learned how to perform first aid safety from Courtney Day. Detective Lisa Blackman also assisted the girls in earning the badge by talking about safety at home and in public.
The Brownies learned about goal setting and selling tips before the annual cookie sale by attending a Girl Scout Cookie Rally. A portion of the sales profits went to the newly-formed Must Luv Dogs animal rescue group, fulfilling the requirements of the Give Back Badge.
Other activities during the year included a father-daughter dance, International Girls Day, Game Day with LSU’s Kappa Delta sorority, board games with residents of Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter and Community Field Day at Zachary Community Park.
The year ended with a bridging ceremony during which the girls graduated from Brownies to Junior Girl Scouts, receiving their green vests.
For more information about Troop 10346, email Amandakstein@gmail.com or dlrqlangley@att.net.