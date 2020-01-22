ZACHARY — Pamela R. Turner, of Lee's Towing LLC of Zachary, received the American Towman Trust Award in Atlantic City on Dec. 6 at the world’s largest trade show for towing professionals, the American Towman Exposition.
The towing company that receives the award is nominated by a third-party organization in the towing trade who has a working relationship with that towing company, and the towing company also scores high on customer reviews on the internet (Google, Yelp), a news release said. The Trust Award is presented by American Towman Magazine, the towing industry’s premier trade publication.
Lee's Towing received the American Towman Trust Pin at the Trusted Towers ceremony held in the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel.
A towing service receives a high percentage of first-time callers. The Trust award signifies a company that has a track record of trustworthiness. Thus the award has great value to its recipient.