When Nita Carney Edwards set out to bring a farmers market back to Zachary in 2019, she envisioned creating a space where local families and tourists alike could shop for healthful, fresh foods and enjoy fellowship with one another.
With help from city officials, Edwards’ vision quickly came to life. Within one year, she recruited more than 50 vendors to participate in the weekly Zachary Farmers and Artisans Market in downtown Zachary. Today, more than 70 vendors sell foods along with handmade crafts.
To honor her contributions to the community, the Zachary Rotary Club recently named Edwards its 2022 Citizen of the Year.
She received the award Oct. 20 at a Zachary Chamber of Commerce banquet. She also was recognized Oct. 25 at a City Council meeting.
“The City of Zachary has been instrumental in the success of the market, and we thoroughly appreciate your support in making this a destination,” Edwards said at the council meeting.
She spoke with pride about the family-friendly atmosphere of the market. One of her favorite tasks as the market coordinator is setting up seasonal arts and crafts activities for children.
“It gives me great pleasure when a child comes up to me at the market and their parent says, ‘When they got up this morning, they wanted to know what time they were coming to the market,’ " she said. “The market can be a fun place for everyone.”
Even teenagers manage to enjoy themselves.
“It may not be their thing, but we offer service hours that they all need in high school,” she said, “and they tend to have a good time when they’re at the market with us.”
The market earned 501c3 nonprofit status in 2021. Besides food, art and fun, Edwards has incorporated many other elements into the market: letter writing to soldiers, fundraisers for people needing medical attention and for children’s sports teams, food and blood drives, pet adoptions, health and wellness fairs, and awareness efforts for Earth Day, suicide and cancer.
Edwards also has sewn more than 1,500 face masks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, shipping them to multiple states and handing them out to anyone in need.
A native of Zachary, Edwards previously spent 24 years working at Medical Pharmacy.
The farmers and artisans market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday at the HugYourPeople Memorial Park near City Hall in downtown Zachary.