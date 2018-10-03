What was billed as a monster game didn’t disappoint as University High pulled away in the second half in a 49-27 win over defending 5A champion Zachary.
The Cubs (5-0) are ranked nationally, but at the half, they were clinging to a 28-21 lead over the Broncos.
The Broncos got on the board first when quarterback Keilon Brown connected with Chandler Whitfield on a 10-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Cubs answered with two touchdowns, a touchdown hookup between Makiya Tongue and John Gordon McKernan followed by a Mike Hollins 24-yard dash, and the Cubs led 14-7.
The fireworks continued in the first quarter as Zachary answered with Whitfield and Brown connecting on a 63-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14.
University scored on its next drive when defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy (2020 LSU verbal commitment) powered in from 1 yard out for a 21-14 lead. The Broncos wasted little time scoring again as Brown ran in from 10 yards out and a 21-21 tie. The Cubs ran their 2-minute offense to perfection and ended the drive with Hollins’ second touchdown and a 28-21 lead.
The third quarter saw only one score, an 82-yard run by Hollins for 35-21 Cubs lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Zachary cut the lead to 35-27 when Brown scored on a 3-yard touchdown with 9:47 left. The Cubs added two touchdowns to make the final score 49-27, in an entertaining game between two outstanding programs.
Brown finished 15-28 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Whitfield was the recipient of both scores and 181 yards to go along with it. The Broncos dropped to 3-2 on the season and will host Walker at Bronco stadium on Friday.