Coach David Brewerton, his staff and players come into the delayed 2020 football season riding seven straight 5A semifinal appearances, three 5A state titles and multiple District 4-5A Championships. The outlook for 2020 could be summed up in with the words “competitive,” “challenging,” and “different.”
Before elaborating on the competition, it is important to note the struggles and other entanglements that are a reality of football and the coronavirus. There have been and is a potential for many distractions. Coach Brewerton said “up until two weeks ago I had not talked to the whole team as a group.”
Dealing with COVID-19 during the offseason up to today has not gotten easier.
“I have a desk full of plans in the event something changes with COVID and oh by the way I have to coach football and all these other things suck up my time,” Brewerton said. Brewerton indicated that the biggest challenge with the new COVID-19 world was “making sure our guys and coaches were safe and, as we get into the season, making sure our families are safe.”
Coach Brewerton summed up his experience and that of the rest of us when he said, “I don’t want to do this year after year.”
The Broncos come into the season with high expectations offensively where they will return all but one starter on the offensive line, a veteran wide receiving corps with Chris Hilton, Charles Robertson and Kenson Tate and a gun-slinging sophomore quarterback in Eli Holstein. Tre White is back this year as a starter at tackle. Toting the ball at running back this year will be Rodrick Duhe and Connor Wisham.
Brewerton's description of the running backs alludes to a contrast in style. “Rodrick Duhe is a gritty power back and Wisham (a former safety) is electric and can go the distance from anywhere on the field.”
On the receivers, Brewerton said, “they can be special, but the question is can they be special game in and game out.” The reigns at quarterback, for the first time in a long time, will be handed to someone not named Keilon Brown.
Brown’s heir Eli Holstein is “incredibly talented with an infectious work ethic that makes the guys around him better,” Brewerton said. Holstein did not disappoint in the West Feliciana scrimmage where he threw for over 200 yards.
Defensively the Broncos will move from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 defense with several 2019 returning starters including linebackers Riley Howard Emauri Sibley and Elijah Hill, defensive lineman Ashton Freeman and Kameron Hamilton, and defensive back Ralph Walker. Special teams see the return of kicker Logan Fletcher and punter Prince Johnson. The Broncos team captains for 2020 will be Elijah Hill, Tre White, Chris Hilton and Kenson Tate.
District 4-5A will have familiar teams with new starting quarterbacks at each school. Though they may lack experience, the new 4-5A quarterbacks are incredibly talented. Coach Brewerton said that “the starting quarterbacks at Scotlandville, Denham Springs and Zachary all have power 5 offers.” The Broncos will be home for Live Oak, Denham Springs and Central and on the road for Scotlandville and Walker.
“It’s going to be an interesting district season, and I am excited about the district race,” Coach Brewerton said.
Brewerton said Scotlandville is loaded with returning starters. "Walker will be better their second year in coach Chad Mahaffey’s system and Sid Edwards always gets Central ready to play,” he said. He also expects big things from Denham Springs, who named former Live Oak coach Brett Beard as the new Jackets head coach. Live Oak went to former alum Blane Westmoreland to take over as head coach of the Eagles.
The defending 2019 State 5A Champion Acadiana Wrecking Rams are expected to be a strong state contender. Brewerton said “the salty defense we saw in the semifinals returns nine starters.” West Monroe, as always, is anticipated to be strong and performed well in a preseason scrimmage with Acadiana.
Brewerton also singled out Destrehan and their new coach Marcus Scott, formerly the head coach at John Ehret, to be a talented team and one to watch in the New Orleans area as well as traditional power Hahnville. “This year 5A is going to be highly competitive — there are a lot of great football players and teams and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out,” Brewerton said.