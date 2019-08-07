Lori Grace, MSN, FNP-C, has joined the staff of Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, Zachary, a news release said.
She assists Dr. Krunal Patel in the diagnosis and treatment of digestive system disorders, including advanced assessments, treatment and care planning, and patient education.
Grace has more than 20 years of nursing experience. She received her diploma from Baton Rouge General School of Nursing and earned both her bachelor and master of science in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Prior to this position, Grace was a nursing services supervisor and emergency department registered nurse at Lane Regional Medical Center.
During her time at Lane, Grace was nominated as Employee of the Month, served on numerous teams and committees, and acted as an advocate for the patients and nurses on the night shift.
“I love working at Lane because it serves the community I was raised in,” Grace said. “The nurses and physicians here have taught me the skills I need to be a better nurse practitioner.”
Grace and her husband, Joey, live in Watson with their two daughters, Bailee, 16 and Faith, 14. She enjoys traveling and volunteering for church and school activities.