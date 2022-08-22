When referring to fall sports most folks generally connect with the end of the baseball season and football. In the Zachary area it is oh so much more.
ZHS fall sports include swimming, cross-country and volleyball. This year the ZHS fall coaches are reaching out for greater participation and greater coordination.
Athletic director David Brewerton during a Zachary Athletic Foundation Board meeting noted that ZHS cross-country coach Julie Fink has over 60 athletes out this fall. ZHS swimming coach Julie Peveto has expanded her duties to include coaching the middle school swimmers, and ZHS volleyball coach Cheri Perry will be doing double-duty coaching volleyball at Copper Mill.
Brewerton also noted an increased cooperation in athletics between all of the schools.
Newly-elected ZAF President Chris Hilton Sr. said Zachary High “athletics are very healthy with two state titles last year and multiple individual titles. The future looks bright for Zachary athletics and I am excited about our upcoming fall sports, and competing in our newly arranged district.”
The ZAF organization is looking for volunteers to support athletics at all levels in the Zachary area. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Hilton at hiltonchris72@gmail.com.
Cross-country important dates, updates
The ZHS cross-country team will compete in six regular season meets culminating with the ZHS Bronco Stampede on Oct. 15 at Port Hudson State Historic Park. Highland Road Park will be the site of the EBR Metro Championship (Oct. 27) and Regional Championship (Nov. 3) with the State Championship on Nov. 14 in Natchitoches at Northwestern University.
Coach Fink noted that with the doubling of the size of the team “it is exciting and with a greater number of athletes, we are going to be stronger and faster in 2022.”
Fink is excited about Rhen Langely entering his senior year and indicated that he is chasing big goals in the fall. “He has had a great summer of training, been putting in the mileage and is primed to be one of the top distance runners in the metro area and the state” Fink said.
On the girl’s side Fink is excited about Rylee Deignan and indicated that she “is going to be a running force this fall.” During her sophomore season Deignan set the all-time ZHS girls 3-mile record at 18:56. With the return of Deignan and seniors Deanna Anthony and Kameron Roussell, Fink indicated that they are “determined to get the Zachary High girls cross-country team to the State Championship in November.”
Zachary High Hall of Fame Nominees
The Zachary High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the next class of inductees. The purpose of the ZHS Athletic Hall of Fame is to pay tribute to past Zachary High School and former Northwestern High School (1955-1970) athletic greats.
Athletes must have graduated at least five years before induction. Nominations should be based on outstanding high school athletic honors and achievements.
Nominations must conform to the Hall of Fame nomination guidelines. Guidelines and applications are available at www.zacharyhigh.org athletics page or by picking up at Zachary High School front office or Academic/Athletic Building. Return your nomination form to Zachary High School, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary, LA 70791, Attention: David Brewerton, athletic director. If you have any questions, call (225)658-7332.