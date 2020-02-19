All parish library branches closed for Mardi Gras
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, including Zachary, will be closed Tuesday in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday. Normal hours of operation will resume Wednesday, February 26.
Online resources, e-books, downloads and other information will be available at www.ebrpl.com.
Blood drive set for Friday
Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is holding a blood drive from 6:45 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 658-4574. Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is the sole provider of blood to Lane Regional Medical Center, so donations will directly benefit the communities Lane serves.
Gardening group series set for Zachary Branch Library
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association kicks off its 2020 series of gardening presentations with talks on mid-sized trees for south Louisiana and organic gardening, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. “Mid-Sized Trees for South Louisiana” and “Organic Gardening” are the topics. For information on the 2020 Master Gardeners Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit the association’s website ebrmg.com.
Chili Cook-off on its way in new location
The 6th annual Code Red Chili Cook-off is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28, at its new location, the Zachary Historic Village. Visitors to the event will sample chili and salsa while cooking teams compete for cash prizes.
The Code Red Chili Cook-off competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages and offers companies, organizations and individuals the opportunity to compete. There are four competition categories for cash prizes: Best Red Chili, Best Salsa, People’s Choice Chili and People’s Choice Salsa. Entry fees range from $40-$60. Compete in one or all. The event is open to the public with free admission and parking.
Registration information and complete event details are available at LaneRMCFoundation.org. For information, contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or (225) 658-6699.
Baker group seeks top citizen
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award. Deadline is 6 p.m. March 9. Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson St., Baker, LA 70714. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council should contact President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141 or (225) 326-9706.
Habitat accepting applications
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications through March 31 for the homeownership program. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the Baton Rouge Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications also may be picked up in person at the two ReStore locations, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway. Each application packet will include the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify). For information, visit the website or call (225) 927-6651.
Still missing
Welton "Wick" Pierce, 81, has been missing since Oct. 27. The family is offering a $2,500 reward. Pierce has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in a 2002 GMC 2500 Sierra with Louisiana license plate W144768. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and Crocs. Any information should be given to the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.