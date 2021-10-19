A shadow box containing artifacts and memorabilia from area veterans has been installed at the Regional Veterans Park near Lane Memorial Hospital. Members of the park’s steering committee added contents to the display Oct. 8.
The display will be the newest addition to the park when the community gathers for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The program, sponsored by the Bank of Zachary, will feature local veterans, and the band, choir and the JROTC unit from Zachary High.
Steering committee officer Laura Steen said the shadowbox was built by Zachary veteran Dennis Kirby. Memorabilia displayed in the box includes several pieces belonging to Douglas Rollins, one of the most decorated local veterans who served in World War II.
Regional Veterans Park is on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. The park, which provides area residents a place to remember and thank veterans, was dedicated Oct. 25, 2016. Personalized commemorative bricks line the Wall of Veterans at the park and more bricks can be purchased to honor veterans.
For information, visit regionalveteranspark.org or call (225) 938-1686.