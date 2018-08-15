The City of Zachary Beautification Committee seeks nominations for the Zachary Community Beautification Business Award. The award will be presented on a quarterly basis beginning in October.
Nomination forms are available at www.cityofzachary.org. Deadline for nominating a business within the city limits is Sept. 6. Send all nomination forms to Sharon Phillips at sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org. The committee will meet Sept. 10 and announce the winner immediately afterward.
The committee will recognize Zachary business owners who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their property to maintain the beauty of their neighborhood and surroundings. The award is presented to encourage community improvements, enhance the city’s visual image and economic vitality.
Criteria for the business award includes:
- Pleasing curb appeal and exterior building appearance
- Neatly trimmed lawn, bushes and trees
- Property free of litter and weeds
- Business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood
- Business made substantial improvements to the exterior of building
- Property incorporates a visually pleasing color scheme.
The winning business will receive an outdoor sign for the winning property and recognition through various media and at the city council meeting.