Rhonda Landry, Shelter Insurance Companies agent in Zachary, has been honored as the company's top agent in Louisiana based on overall agency operation in 2018.
Landry received the Agent of the Year — Louisiana award at the firm’s recent Conference of Champions. The award is presented to the Louisiana Shelter agent demonstrating the highest overall excellence in agency operation, according to a news release. Shelter Insurance operates in 15 states. All state-level Agent of the Year award winners compete for the firm's companywide Agent of the Year award.
Landry has represented Shelter since May 1998. Since then, she has earned Conference of Champions recognition six times. The Rhonda Landry Shelter Insurance Agency is at 5568 Main St., Zachary.