The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 26-April 1:

James Anderson: 41; 8284 Olivia Drive, Denham Springs; theft

Lawrence Bajoie: 71; 21657 W.J. Wicker Road, Zachary; violation of protection order

Wash Davis: 23; 5268 Harlem St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

John Deshotels: 24; 3232 Shaw Cemetery Road, Zachary; theft and criminal trespass

Courtney Lacour: 33; 1061 E. Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; theft

Riland Lee: 31; 1028 N. Sabine Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drugs and failure to signal

Joseph Lockhart: 31; 8146 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; theft

Joshua Mackey: 23; 630 Nara Visa Lane, Fritch, Texas; possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage

Allen Mckinsey: 19; 4312 Marshall St., Zachary; flight from an officer and reckless operation

Tommi Robinson: 26; 4318 La. 956, Ethel; possession of Schedule II drugs and improper display of license plate

Christal Rogers: 35; 4053 Moss Trail Drive, Zachary; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage

Exeiva Sierra: 44; 4848 Rankin St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Exeiva Sierra: 44; 4848 Rankin St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery

Mark Talley: 35; 8596 Ormand Drive, Zachary; fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department

John Vidrine: 48; 4167 Chestnut St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Charles Woodall: 44; 421 Heath Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Jason Young: 47; homeless; disturbing the peace

