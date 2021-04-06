The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 26-April 1:
James Anderson: 41; 8284 Olivia Drive, Denham Springs; theft
Lawrence Bajoie: 71; 21657 W.J. Wicker Road, Zachary; violation of protection order
Wash Davis: 23; 5268 Harlem St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
John Deshotels: 24; 3232 Shaw Cemetery Road, Zachary; theft and criminal trespass
Courtney Lacour: 33; 1061 E. Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; theft
Riland Lee: 31; 1028 N. Sabine Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drugs and failure to signal
Joseph Lockhart: 31; 8146 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; theft
Joshua Mackey: 23; 630 Nara Visa Lane, Fritch, Texas; possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage
Allen Mckinsey: 19; 4312 Marshall St., Zachary; flight from an officer and reckless operation
Tommi Robinson: 26; 4318 La. 956, Ethel; possession of Schedule II drugs and improper display of license plate
Christal Rogers: 35; 4053 Moss Trail Drive, Zachary; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Exeiva Sierra: 44; 4848 Rankin St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Mark Talley: 35; 8596 Ormand Drive, Zachary; fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department
John Vidrine: 48; 4167 Chestnut St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Charles Woodall: 44; 421 Heath Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jason Young: 47; homeless; disturbing the peace