The inaugural Zachary Live at the Gazebo concert series kicked off Friday with Parish County Line performing.
Zachary's Live organizers Lauri Kitchen, Scott Masterson, Brandi Westmoreland, Taylor Watts, Sharon Phillips and Mary Landry said the next concert is set for Oct. 12, when David St. Romain Band will perform.
All concerts will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gazebo on Virginia Street. Parking is available in a variety of areas, marked by public parking signs. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drinks will also be available for sale. Children of all ages are welcome, but please leave pets at home.
Businesses interested in sponsorships can call (501) 428-1166 or email taylor@zacharychamber.com.