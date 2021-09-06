The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 27-Sept. 2:
Brandon Chambers: 41; 13636 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; criminal trespass
Jacob Fry: 67; 8822 Graves Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Brett Glynn: 33; 2075 Dovefield Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – strangulation
Wendy Jackson: 28; 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary; theft
Darryl Jones: 26; 9429 Avis Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Germika Lacour: 41; 1116 Sinbad St., Baker; criminal damage to property and criminal trespass
Derick London: 26; 1986 Gore Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jeremy Moten: 30; 3646 Eaton St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Travis Rideau: 31; 4150 McHugh Road, Zachary; violation of protective order
Quentin White: 20; 1139 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary, domestic abuse battery