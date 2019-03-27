Lady Broncos Softball doing its part
On March 19, the Lady Broncos softball team put the traditional blue, black and sometimes red jerseys to the side and wore black and teal for its road game against West Feliciana at the West Feliciana Sport Park. The change in uniform color was to support West Feliciana junior Lauren Mendenhall in her fight against ovarian cancer. All proceeds from the game went to help Mendenhall and her family.
Coach Courtney Barbour stressed the importance of perspective “although it can often feel like the sport is all that matters, focusing on an amazing individual like Lauren Mendenall helps us to remember that some of the most important elements of sports are camaraderie and learning how to persevere.”
Mendenhall is in treatment at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. She received a visit this week when LSU softball players Shelbi Sunseri and Sydney Bourg along with student coach Allie Walljasper stopped in for a visit.
The Lady Broncos were outstanding offensively and defensively, garnering an 18-3 victory. Barbour was excited to see the girls play solid defense and “really light up the ball on offense. It was an excellent team win, and we are proud of our squad,” Barbour said. She said their ongoing goal is to develop consistency.
The Lady Broncos wore the same jerseys March 21 as they played district rival Central at home. The Lady Broncos fell short against Central (8-12) but remain in the thick of the district race. On the remaining district schedule Barbour said, “The girls know our district is wide open and every game matters; so we have to play hard and execute on every pitch of the game.” At deadline, the Lady Broncos were ranked 28 in the 5A power rankings.
The proceeds from both games will be used to raise money for Lauren and her family. Barbour said the Zachary community helped raise about $300 last year for the American Cancer Society’s pediatric cancer initiatives. “This year we hope to surpass that number for a local athlete and her family,” Barbour said.
Zachary basketball team awarded $10,000 grant
On March 22, the Zachary basketball team was presented with a check for $10,000 as part of a grant for Powerade “Power Your School” contest.
To obtain the grant each year student athletes and their coaches are required to submit videos and essays demonstrating their school’s needs. Powerade will award $220,000 in athletic grants to 54 high schools in Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, two other schools received the grand prize of $10,000.
The video was submitted by Zachary junior Tyron Lucas who also runs track for the Broncos. Broncos basketball coach Jon McClinton said, “Tyron is one of Zachary High’s brightest students, and he created a video depicting the most essential need of our program which is transportation expense.”
McClinton went further to explain that Lucas “grabbed the hearts and attention of the Powerade judges which featured our players and an interview with me.” Last year, senior Chandler Ducote, the Zachary baseball and football play-by-play announcer, submitted a video for the Broncos that garnered $2,000.
Broncos boys and girls finish second at Bat Gourrier Relays
The Zachary boys and girls track teams were making double wins at track and field meets this spring but that ended at the Bat Gurrier relays at Broadmoor High School. St. Joseph's Academy and Catholic High took the girls and boys team honors, respectively. The Zachary teams finished second.
Winners for the Broncos boys were Sean Burrell (200-meter and 400-meter), L’Jean McKneely (110 hurdles), the 4x100-meter relay team, Chaun Moore (high jump) and Kendall Cleveland (long jump).
For the girls, first-place finishers were Indya Jackson (200-meter and 400-meter), Orsciana Beard (100 hurdles and long jump), 4x100-meter relay team and A’Neseya Dunn (javelin).