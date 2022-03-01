Many things have happened and are in the making for Zachary sports as the first buds of Spring begins to emerge.
The Zachary High track and field team concluded the indoor season at the LHSAA Indoor Championship on Feb 19 at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on the LSU campus. Jayda Jackson picked up first place in the shot put with a throw of 42.25 feet. Rhen Langley won the 1600M (4:18.90) to lead the boys.
Coach Jon McClinton’s ZHS boys basketball team entered the 5A playoffs as the top seed. McClinton and head football coach David Brewerton have laid down the gauntlet for other Zachary sports as both football and basketball entered the playoffs as the 1 seed. The Broncos (29-2) opened the playoffs with an 80-49 victory over 32 seed Fontainebleau (16-16) on Feb. 25 at home, and was set to play the winner of 16th seed Mandeville (21-10) vs. 17th seed Airline (16-9) on March 1. A Mandeville win puts the Broncos at home for the next round, and an Airline win would send the Broncos to Shreveport.
The Zachary boys and girls golf teams have hit the links. Drew Silman picked up a first-place finish on Feb. 15 when he shot a 42 in competition against Catholic High School of Point-Coupe and West Feliciana at False River Country Club. Silman also shot a 1 under 35 at Copper Mill on Feb. 21 to be the low score in a match against Brusly, Catholic High Pointe Coupe and St. John. The next day he finished second at Beaver Creek (42) against Central Private, Denham Springs and St. Michael.
The boys will be competing in Zachary at Beaver Creek March 15 and Copper Mill March 21.
Skylar Campbell was the low scorer for the Zachary girls (47) during a match with Dunham, St. Joseph Academy and University High on Feb 22 at City Park. The girls will be playing in Zachary on March 23 at Beaver Creek and March 28 at Copper Mill. The Metro Girls Tournament will also be played at Beaver Creek on April 11.
Tennis season underway
The Zachary boys tennis team is 2-1 with victories over Ascension Catholic and West Feliciana. Junior Bill Beasley won in singles (6-6, 6-3), the doubles team of Nick Funk and Charles White won (6-0 and 6-1) and the doubles team of Gabriel Ellis and Harrison Broussard were victorious (6-1 and 6-0) in the match against Ascension Catholic at the Zachary YMCA on Feb 14. Will Beasley and Cline Baudouin picked up singles victories, and the doubles teams of Ellis and Broussard, White and Funk and Garrett Cronin and Ed Godbold picked up victories at the Zachary YMCA on Feb. 16.
The girls tennis team picked up a 1-0 victory over Ascension Catholic on Feb. 14 with the doubles team of Abby Haddox and Briley Howard winning in three sets (0-6, 6-4, 10-5).
Brewerton up for another honor
If the above does provide you with the evidence that ZHS Athletics are tearing things up in 2021-2022, then the news release from Zachary Community Schools on Feb. 23 should provide the eye-witness testimony. Athletic Director David Brewerton has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 National High School Athletic Coaches Association Athletic Director of the year award.
Each state nominee is evaluated based on their duties and responsibilities, longevity, service to high school sports and honors. Coach Brewerton is one of eight finalists from across the country with the winner to be announced in June at the NHSACA convention. Zachary Athletic Foundation Board member Brent Bradley’s quote provided in the news release said it all. “If you know him, you know the level of class and caring that he coaches with, and his success comes largely in part to the relationships he builds with his staff and his players. Not only is he successful with the team that he coaches, but he has built a strong, organized, and successful athletic program for all the other teams in the district at both the elementary and secondary levels.”