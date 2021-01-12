Zachary High School competed Saturday in the LSU indoor track meet.
Here are the Zachary results:
Girls
Track
400: 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 57.65. 2. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 58.09. 3. Chyler Turner, Washington Marion, 1:00.02.
4x200 relay: 1. John Curtis, 1:44.49. 2. Ruston, 1:46.84. 3. Zachary, 1:47.69.
Field
Long jump: Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-11. 2. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 17-9¾. 3. Diamond Smith, John Curtis, 17-4.
Triple jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 38-5½. 2. Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-3½. 3. Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 37-¼.
Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 39-5¾. 2. Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, 38-1½. 3. Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 38.
Boys
Track
60: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 6.94. 2. Markel Linzer, New Iberia, 7.02. 3. Travon Broussard, St. Louis, 7.05.
60 hurdles: 1. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 8.13. 2. Cody Smith, Zachary, 8.56. 3. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 8.57.
4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:30.66. 2. St. Augustine, 1:32.43. 3. Ruston, 1:32.88.
4x400 relay: 1. St. Augustine, 3:33.11. 2. Zachary, 3:33.13. 3. Ruston, 3:33.34.
Field
High jump: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-8. 2. Jamarion Reed, Ruston, 5-11½. 3. Darryl George, Scotlandville, 5-8¾.