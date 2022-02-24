From the city’s annual audit report to updates on local parks to a possible violation of floodplain regulations, the Zachary City Council discussed a variety of matters at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The city is in good financial shape, with a net position of about $51 million, an increase of more than $14 million from the previous year, said Margaret Pritchard, a certified public accountant with Baxley and Associates.
The city has about $106 million in assets. About $8 million was added to that number when the state donated La. 64 and La. 1209 to the city, Pritchard said. Other new assets include a sewer pump truck, a new fire station and new police units and equipment.
The city brought in about $20 million in general revenue, a bump of $2.8 million. Most of that increase came from sales tax collections, Pritchard said, and the rest came from selling a few Historic Village houses that the city previously owned.
Later in the meeting, the council heard from BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson, who reported on recent improvements — including work to connect trails in the city, pressure washing and parking lot updates — in the Zachary area.
“A lot has happened since the last time I was here — April of last year,” Wilson said. At the time, the state Legislature was considering a bill that would split the parishwide BREC into three districts, giving Zachary and Central authority over their own parks.
While the bill ultimately failed, it highlighted some local leaders’ concerns about BREC’s work in Zachary.
Wilson also discussed the revitalization effort underway at the Baton Rouge Zoo. He noted that 9,600 people from Zachary’s ZIP code, 70791, came to the zoo in the past year, making the city No. 2 for where visitors call home.
In other business:
- The council heard from the owners of land on Woodland Drive, who were subpoenaed after complaints that they’d brought in dirt, which isn’t allowed because the property lies in a flood zone. The issue has been discussed at a couple of recent council meetings. The owners agreed Tuesday to meet with city staffers to figure out how to remedy the issue.
- The council voted to not object to zones of influence on Samuels Road. Gerry Lane Enterprises is planning to build an auto dealership there, according to city planning director Bryant Dixon. The council can vote to object or not object to zones of influence, which come before the panel when planning and development matters near Zachary — but outside of city limits and ultimately controlled by East Baton Rouge Parish — arise.
- Mayor David Amrhein presented a key to the city to Michael Kimble, a Zachary native who recently was named chief of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
- City Attorney John Hopewell told the council he is looking to hire a part-time legal assistant to help him with a few issues, mainly condemnations.
- Eugenia Simmons, the new director of the Louisiana National Cemetery, introduced herself to the council.