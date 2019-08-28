Zachary Food Pantry executive director Reggie Dykes has announced his plans to retire this month.
Dykes, who has been on the job for seven years, was presented a certificate recognizing his service at the Aug. 13 meeting of the Zachary City Council.
Eelin Golan, who has been involved with the food pantry since 2017, will replace Dykes. The executive director role is a volunteer position.
Dykes often works 16 or more hours per week at the pantry, said Sharon Phillips, a member of the organization's board and public information officer for the city government.
Phillips said she couldn't recall a time she had visited the pantry's Rollins Road facility and not seen Dykes there.
"He will be sorely missed," she said.