Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year – Sean Burrell
“I let my feet spend as little time on the ground as possible. From the air, fast down, and from the ground, fast up.” — Jesse Owens.
Former Olympian Owens provides a pretty good description of Zachary’s own Sean Burrell, who was selected as the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year on June 24.
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character. Burrell is a competitor with a 3.4 grade-point average and clear goals for his future. “Next year I want to win the National Gatorade award,” Burrell said.
Burrell is no secret to Zachary sports fans. From youth baseball, basketball, football and track and field, “Squirrel” has let his feet spend as little time on the ground as possible. “Winning the State Gatorade award was a goal — so winning is pretty cool,” Burrell said.
As a ZHS football player, he spent his sophomore year as a wide receiver and returner, and he dazzled with his speed. During his junior year he demonstrated his versatility by moving to defensive back and expanding his special team duties as the punter. On his experience juggling two sports, he notes that “sometimes three practices a day is a beast.”
On the track he burst onto the scene as a freshman with a 5A State outdoor title in the 400-meter run (46.29). In his sophomore year, he started things fast during the indoor season with a team state championship and individual title in the 400-meter (48.29 — a meet record). In the outdoor season at the State 5A meet, he led his team to another 5A title with individual titles in the 110-meter hurdles (14.39), 200-meter (21.18), 400-meter (45.74) and was the anchor leg for the winning 4x100-meter relay (41.41).
Fast-forward to his junior year (2019), where he posted nationally ranked times in the 200-meter and 400-meter while leading the Broncos to a Class 5A runner-up finish at the AllState Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track Championships in May. He won the 400 in 46.52 seconds, the No. 7 national mark. He followed that up by winning the 200 in 20.79 seconds, a time which ranked sixth nationally. Throw in a second place in the 110-meter hurdles, and Burrell had quite the day.
In addition to the Gatorade award, Burrell also was named The Advocate Male Star of Stars for Track. One of his goals for next year is to win Overall Star of Stars and keep the award in Zachary. Watch out, Keilon Brown, the best competition may be at home.
During his junior year he could have taken the easy road early in the season but decided to run against West Feliciana sprinter phenom Kam Jackson (a Baylor track and field signee) in Jackson’s race, the 100-meter. In a dead heat, Burrell and Jackson raced to a 10.81 time. Why race Jackson in his race? “I always wanted to run the 100, but racing Kam was a treat. It was perfect timing at the beginning of the season with no real obligations,” Burrell commented. In Burrell’s race (the 400-meter) later in the night, he would beat Jackson by more than a second.
All told, Burrell has won six individual LHSAA championships in three seasons. He has one more season to shatter more records and keep his feet light. “I want to break the Louisiana record in the 200-meter and go sub 45 in the 400-meter outdoor,” Burrell commented.
You had to know he has already set goals. He is also considering adding the 300-meter hurdles to his repertoire.
As a part of Gatorade’s marketing platform, “Play it Forward,” Burrell has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. In addition to his football workouts and training this summer, he will have to fill out an application and write an essay to get a grant for his chosen organization — the Greater King David Track Club.
Burrell’s father fights fires and his mother teaches physical education at Northwestern Elementary. Mom and dad provided great genes. Dad ran the hurdles and can be seen running across the stands on Friday nights during ZHS football games. Mom ran the 400-meter, 800-meter, 1,600-meter and the 4x400-meter relay.