Teresa Whitaker was the chairwoman of the organizing committee for the 11th annual Heritage Ranch gala, held Aug. 16 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Heritage Ranch is a residential children’s home in Zachary that serves children and families in the midst of crisis. Heritage Ranch provides counseling for family members, as well as housing, educational support and therapy for boys ages 13-18. The goal is for the boys to regain personal stability and for the family to reunite as a healthy family unit upon graduation from the ranch program, according to a news release.
Along with live music and a variety of refreshments, guests at the gala enjoyed a virtual tour of the 52-acre campus and a video production, by Echo Tango, highlighting the personal experience of a resident and his family.