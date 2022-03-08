Lt. Governor to speak in Zachary
Zachary Rotary Club Luncheon will hear from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser about the state’s plans to navigate the resurgence of tourism and the impacts on locally owned and operated businesses as part of its Thursday, March 10, meeting at noon at the First Baptist Church Education Building, 4200 Main St., Zachary.
Fish fry to help officers and families
The Zachary Police Department will host a fish fry fundraiser on Fridays in March and April. Plates of fried fish will be sold between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 11, 18 and 25 and April 1, 8 and 15 in the parking lot between the Zachary police station and City Hall. The meals will cost $10 apiece.
Proceeds will help pay medical expenses for an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who recently died and allow relatives of two fallen law enforcement officers to travel to Washington, D.C., for National Police Week.
Light the Night for Lawton
The annual Light the Night for Chris Lawton 5k walk is at 6:15 p.m., March 12 at Zachary BREC Park behind Parkside Apartments. Bring flashlights for this event that honors the memory of the Zachary fireman and police officer who lost his life on duty.
Zachary Downtown Live
The first show of the Zachary Downtown Live at the Gazebo Summer Series is the Florida Street Blowhards at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, snowballs and ice cream, beer and wine, and cotton candy will be available. The event is free, and attendees should being lawn chairs. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
EBR Master Gardeners Series to meet in Zachary
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on raised bed gardening with Louisiana Master Gardener Lyn Hakeem and native flowering shrubs by Louisiana Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth at 5:30 p.m., March 24 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-1850 for information. The talks are free, and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Buffalo Festival coming
The 2022 Baker Buffalo Festival is planned for April 14-16 at 3325 Main St., Baker. Events will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and include live music, rides, food, vendors, parade, 5K run/walk and a car show. Contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300 for information on sponsorships or participation.
History Festival on the horizon
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding its annual History Festival on April 2. This year, the theme is "At Grandma's House," and it will focus on old-fashioned home economics. Watch for more information.
Bunny Hop planned
The first Zachary Rotary Club 1 mile fun run and 5k Bunny Hop is planned for April 2. Meet at 4432 Florida St., near the gazebo and old town hall in Zachary. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Zachary/ZacharyRotaryBunnyHop.