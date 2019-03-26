The future of bearded officers could depend on Facebook poll
To beard or not to beard? That is the question being posed to followers of the Zachary Police Department’s Facebook page in a poll whose results could sway the agency’s policy on facial hair.
The department has been rewarding officers who make monthly donations to the Zachary Food Pantry with permission to grow facial hair — a departure from current rules — since November, according to a March 18 Facebook post. A poll attached to the post asks people to indicate whether they support letting oficers sport beards.
“Chief (David McDavid) is considering making this privilege permanent pending the results of this poll,” the post says.
People still have a few days to vote, but as of press time, the yeas outweighed the nays by a substantial margin.
Putting the matter to a Facebook vote seemed a natural move for the department, whose page on the social networking site has gained notoriety in recent weeks. The page has been taking a lighter look at local crime news, often punctuating posts with humorous hashtags.
The hashtags on the facial hair post — which include #policebeardsmatter and #happyandhairy — hint that Zachary officers are firmly in the pro-beard camp.
Most people who left comments on the post said they’d be OK with the policy change. Some, however, raised questions about how it would affect officers’ professional image.
“Police departments have long been held to more militaristic standards when it comes to appearances,” the department wrote in a reply to one commenter. “Granting officers the freedom to have facial hair is a very new trend that we hope to take part in with the support of our community.”