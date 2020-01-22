Walking down Main Street in the frigid air Monday evening, dozens of people sang "We Shall Overcome" and other civil rights era standards as they made their way from Zachary City Hall to New Pilgrim Baptist Church for an event celebrating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The march and program at the church have been held for 31 years. Several local elected officials participated in the event, where speakers encouraged attendees to follow the example of civil rights leader King and find ways to help improve their community.
"Everybody talks about the great work of Dr. Martin Luther King, and he definitely did some wondrous works," said State Sen. Regina Barrow, whose district includes part of Zachary. "But he's not here any more — so who picks up the torch? Who carries it on? You are the one."
Everyone can contribute in their own unique way, she said. She urged young people in the audience to pursue their dreams and not get discouraged when they encounter difficulties.
"All of you have a purpose," Barrow said. "You're not here by accident."
The audience also heard from Calvin Chapman III, who won a scholarship from the committee that organizes the MLK Day event.
"The achievements and strides toward equality that Dr. King made have inspired me to strive for greatness," said Chapman, who is a kinesiology major at LSU.
Many of the negative stereotypes about black men that prevailed during King's time still exist in American society today, Chapman said. He wants to work hard and challenge those stereotypes.
"I aspire to be an orthopedic surgeon and provide services for underprivileged children all over the world," Chapman said. "Those are huge goals, but because of Dr. King, I believe that the sky is truly the limit."
Mayor David Amrhein said the annual event is an important reminder of King's efforts to foster unity.
"It's events like this that make you realize what Zachary is and what it means to each and every individual in here," he said. "You wouldn't be here tonight if you didn't want to celebrate Dr. King, but you also realize the importance of being part of a community."