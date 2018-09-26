The Rotary Club of Zachary has partnered with Northwestern Elementary to run a program designed to provide books and encourage reading to kindergarten students identified by the school system as having little to no access to books at their homes, a news release said.
The club is seeking sponsorships of $50/student with a target of 60 sponsorships, though the total number of sponsorships may be adjusted once the full needs of the students have been assessed by their teachers.
A sponsorship will provide one book per month during the school year, with the remainder of the sponsorship money spent on a summer reading library for the students to take home with them at the end of the school year.
Books will be chosen by the Literacy Committee in conjunction with one or more teachers from Northwestern Elementary, so that a wide variety of age appropriate and engaging titles can be selected for the children. This program is funded solely by sponsorships, and 100 percent of the sponsorship money will go to the implementation of this program, the release said.
The release said a sponsorship will be able to provide between 10-15 books over the year. Based on the results of this pilot program, the release said, it is the hope of the Literacy Committee to explore expanding this program to older students and to neighboring communities.
To sponsor a child, write a check to Zachary Rotary Club in the amount of $50 and mail to the address below, deliver by hand to Bret Funk at InfinIT Technology Group or Sara Horn of Zachary Travel, or pay a sponsorship by credit card. A sponsorship by credit card will cost $52 to offset the credit card fees. Checks can be mailed to Zachary Rotary Club, Attn: Kindergarten Sponsorship, 23309 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, LA 70791. Credit card donations can be made on PayPal at tinyurl.com/yc56ueau.