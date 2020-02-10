Zachary’s police chief, mayor and school superintendent on Monday defended the two weeks it took to investigate a middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing one of her students.

The press conference shed little new light on the case — almost all of the information was released last week — but it did reveal an unusual parting along racial lines for an affluent, mixed-race city that has long prided itself on its racial diversity and harmony.

“I don’t think anybody in this room could tell you this city is divided,” said Mayor David Amhrein.

But there was someone in the room who did.

“Zachary is not the picture they paint," City Council member Lael Montgomery said, gesturing at the large gathering of police, school and city hall staff who stood behind their respective bosses. “There is another part of Zachary they’re not telling you about."

The investigation began on Jan. 24 when Northwestern Middle School teacher Ellarea Silva was placed on leave, but authorities said almost nothing more publicly until her arrest on Thursday.

Amhrein, Police Chief David McDavid and Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier, who did most of the talking at Monday's press conference, are all white.

Montgomery, who is black, stood silently to the side until the end when he made his comments. Amhrein, McDavid and Devillier ended up leaving even as reporters continued to shout questions.

Like Amhrein, McDavid disputed the idea of a city divided. He pointed to the racial diversity of the police department.

“There’s no inequalities in this department, or with me,” the police chief said.

McDavid also defended the Silva investigation.

“At no time did the victim’s mother or father complain to us about anything we were doing wrong,” McDavid said. “At no time did Councilman Montgomery come to me and say, 'Chief, something’s wrong with this case. Something ain’t right.’”

Montgomery defended his decision not to talk to McDavid, saying he did not want to betray the confidence of the victim's family, who had reached out to him for help.

“They contacted me because they felt all along they were being bullied by police and by the school board,” Montgomery said.

“I had to protect the family,” he said. “The momma was crying. I told her I would fight for her.”

McDavid offered a few new details on the case Monday. He said the mother found out about her son's relationship with Silva on Jan. 22. The teenager's phone was full of things for police to go through: 52,000 pictures, 2,500 videos and 500 chats. Authorities had previously indicated the teacher shared nude pictures and videos of herself with the student, but McDavid did not say if any of the images on the phone were like that.

"There was some disturbing stuff on that phone," he said.

The case was also helped on Feb. 4 when the mother gave authorities a letter the teacher had written to the student, McDavid said.

Montgomery has not relented from his criticism.

On Monday, he continued to call for the firing of Northwestern Middle School Principal Debbie Brian, who was at the press conference, standing next to Superintendent Devillier, but did not speak. Devillier said he remains “100%” behind his principal.

Montgomery, along with the Baton Rouge NAACP, has scheduled a protest across the street from the middle school at 3 p.m. Tuesday to continue pressing for Brian’s ouster.

The conflict was prompted by a Facebook post on Feb. 4 by Montgomery. In it, he mentions the ongoing investigation into the middle school teacher but joins it to another pet peeve of his: Zachary Police’s employing of “funny little condescending” hashtags when it announces arrests on social media. He said it’s hypocritical to use the hashtags for those individuals, but not do the same for the teacher at Northwestern Middle School.

Chief McDavid took offense at the implication.

“(The Facebook posts) are not directed at one nationality, or one race or anything like that. It’s directed to the criminal,” McDavid said Monday. “We will not stand here in Zachary if you come here and burglarize our city, our cars, and steal and go rob Walmart.”

Montgomery, however, said Monday his concern is broader than race and grows out of his background in substance abuse counseling.

“You shouldn’t tease people when they are at their lowest point,” he explained.

McDavid said he’s taking that concern seriously.

“We have addressed that issue,” McDavid said. “We’re going to scale back.”

Principal Brian had jumped into this dispute Wednesday when she sent a private email to Montgomery, an email he shared publicly on Facebook.

Brian had called Montgomery’s comments “disgraceful.”

“How sad that a child has possibly lost their innocence at the hands of a teacher we all trusted and your only concern is a webmaster’s hashtag?” Brian wrote. “Shame on you. Your constituents deserve better.”

Montgomery said Brian, whom he said he’d never met before, was out of line to send that email to an elected official such as himself and that he interpreted it as an attempt to “to put me in my place.”

Devillier said he’s spoken with Brian about the email, suggesting that one-to-one conversations are a better approach to such an issue. Devillier said he also twice reached out to Montgomery, but the councilman was not ready to talk.