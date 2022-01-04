Library has lots to do
Remember to stop at area branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library for crafts, classes and more.
Among the upcoming events is a MLK Jr. Celebration Read Aloud from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Zachary Branch Meeting Room.
As part of the parishwide celebration centered around Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his passion for literacy, community members of all ages are invited to come and read aloud at the library.
A selection of books and poems will be available for readers to choose from, or you may bring your own.
This event has been modeled on the National African American Read-In, an effort to encourage communities to read together, centering on Black books and authors. It was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. This initiative has reached more than 6 million participants around the world.
BREC fish rodeo
BREC will host a tagged fishing rodeo for rainbow trout in its ponds.
BREC stocked the ponds at Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway, as well as Perkins Road Community Park, Forest Community Park, Palomino Drive Park and Howell Community Park.
Participants who catch a tagged fish anytime through Jan. 10 win a prize. There will be five tagged fish in all five of the stocked ponds for a total of 25 prizes. Participants are required to take a picture of their fish and a picture of the number on the tag to win.
Participants can only win one prize and each tagged fish can only be claimed once. Submit photos to conservation@brec.org and BREC staff will arrange a prize pickup time.
BREC asks patrons to fish during park operating hours from sunrise to sunset, observe the four-trout per person daily limit, avoid hand-netting fish and have a valid Louisiana fishing license if required by age. For information, visit brec.org/rainbowtrout or email conservation@brec.org.
Baker continues COVID-19 emergency declaration
Baker's Municipal Building will be closed to the public due to COVID-19. However, it remains staffed for regular operations Monday through Thursday until 5:30 p.m. and is accessible by phone and email.
Call (225) 778-0300 to speak with employees remotely.
Baker Utilities' drive-thru will be open for regular operations and online payment options are available.
Have an event coming up?
Let us know the details of upcoming social activities and club meetings so we can let people know about them.
Then after the event, send us photos and tell us what happened, so we can document it in print and online.
Send information to livingston@theadvocate.com.