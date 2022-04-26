The week of April 12 was a tough one for the Zachary sports community with the passing of two major contributors.
Tristan Vessel, a senior swimmer for Zachary, died after a car crash on April 13 as he was on his way to swim practice. Vessel had aspirations to swim at the college level and left us too soon.
Vessel started swimming competitively with Tiger Aquatics in 2015 and competed for Northwestern Middle School and later ZHS. Coach Julie Peveto indicated that “when he started out, he was a true novice, but always had the drive to improve and over the years, he worked his way up to a top performer in the team and in the state.”
He earned the ZHS Most Valuable Swimmer award this year, and two years ago he earned the Most Improved Swimmer award.
Vessel holds two individual ZHS swim team records in the 500 and 200-yard freestyle and was a member of the ZHS record team in the men's 400-yard freestyle relay. He was also named to the LHSAA Academic All-State team for his perfect 4.0 GPA. Outside of swimming Vessel was an active member of the National Honors Society at ZHS.
Peveto noted that Vessel “became an influential member of the team over his four years at ZHS and was always ready to help another swimmer improve by staying after practice and working on technique when he could.”
“Over the last seven years, I've had the pleasure of coaching and watching Tristan grow into a dedicated athlete and an encouraging teammate. He had a genuine smile that could brighten anyone's day. He proved that hard work, determination, a strong support system, and a positive, focused vision will lead to success. Not only will Tristan be remembered for having his name in our record book, but he will be remembered for his impact on our Bronco swim team for a long time. He was truly special, and I miss him. My prayers are with his family and teammates,” Peveto said.
The Zachary Athletic Foundation unanimously decided on April 19 to rename the annual ZAF scholarship given to male and female athletes the “Tristan Vessel Scholarship.”
Later in the week on April 16 Chris Cosse, a dear personal friend and huge supporter of Zachary athletics, passed in his sleep. He was a founding member of ZAF and served as the president. He had a tremendous positive impact on the success of all of Zachary athletics.
Chris taught me about wrestling when his son Brandon was an upperclassman and my son just picked up the sport. When the Coach Brew Show needed someone to provide technical assistance, he got his son Collen to assist.
Though he and his wife Michelle’s sons did not play football, you could always find Chris around football. He was at most practices, checking on things with the coaches during the week, helping set up on Friday nights, sitting in the audience at the Coach Brew Show on Tuesday nights and stalking the sidelines on Friday nights.
In the ZHS football radio booth he was referred to as “the director of football operations.” If something was going on, Chris knew the story. Want to know why they stopped the game. Call Chris on the sidelines and he will let you know that “Brah, PeeWee’s got problems with the line crew. Keller has gone loco again.” Chris could make you smile.
Athletic director and head football coach David Brewerton surmised that "we lost a great friend of the athletic department and the Bronco nation as a whole this week. Chris Cosse spent a lot of time that no one knows about doing things to help our program. Selfless is the only word that comes to mind when I try to describe him. Even after his sons graduated from Zachary High School he continued to be a mainstay leading efforts to try and make us better."
Brewerton said Cosse never asked for or expected anything in return. "He loved our kids and our coaching staff and would do anything to help," Brewerton said. "I believe God put us on this earth to be men for others and Chris Cosse exemplified this on a daily basis.”
Not surprisingly, the family requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to ZAF, an organization that supports Zachary Athletics almost as much as Chris loved them.