The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 23-29:
Courtney Byrd: 29; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; simple battery
Benjamin Claxton: 39; 3694 Kingsbarn Drive, Zachary; reckless operation of an off-road vehicle and two counts simple criminal damage to property
Merrell Mcelwee: 28; 1040 Si Simms St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Noah Sagely: 19; 2838 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; theft
Angela White: 50; 5544 Newell St., Zachary; fugitive warrants from Baton Rouge Police Department
John Wrights: 25; 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary, theft