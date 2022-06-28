On May 10, 15 Zachary High School athletes from five teams signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Zachary High baseball, cross-country/track, football, softball and basketball teams were represented.

Family, friends, teachers, coaches and students were in the gym to watch athletes sign their letters of intent. The students’ coaches also were on hand to commend the athletes and wish them well. Zachary Community School District Athletics Director and head football coach David Brewerton discussed how special it is to celebrate many athletes from the school’s different teams all together with joint signings.

Signees include:

Baseball

Lane Felder, BRCC

Todd Goudeau, Belhaven

Brady Neyland, BRCC

Cole Paxton, National Park College

Ethan Statham, Keystone College

Jordan Williams, Prairie View A&M University

Cross-country/track

Caleb Ackman, Baylor University

LeJaune George Jr., Xavier University of Louisiana

Football

Riley Howard, U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Xavier Robinson, Arkansas Tech University

Softball

Michaela Doiron, Trine University

Boys basketball

Jalen Bolden, University of Louisiana at Monroe

Jordan Decuir, LSU-Shreveport

Micheal Hills, New England College

Kaleb Huggins, Xavier University of Louisiana