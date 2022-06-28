On May 10, 15 Zachary High School athletes from five teams signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Zachary High baseball, cross-country/track, football, softball and basketball teams were represented.
Family, friends, teachers, coaches and students were in the gym to watch athletes sign their letters of intent. The students’ coaches also were on hand to commend the athletes and wish them well. Zachary Community School District Athletics Director and head football coach David Brewerton discussed how special it is to celebrate many athletes from the school’s different teams all together with joint signings.
Signees include:
Baseball
Lane Felder, BRCC
Todd Goudeau, Belhaven
Brady Neyland, BRCC
Cole Paxton, National Park College
Ethan Statham, Keystone College
Jordan Williams, Prairie View A&M University
Cross-country/track
Caleb Ackman, Baylor University
LeJaune George Jr., Xavier University of Louisiana
Football
Riley Howard, U.S. Coast Guard Academy
Xavier Robinson, Arkansas Tech University
Softball
Michaela Doiron, Trine University
Boys basketball
Jalen Bolden, University of Louisiana at Monroe
Jordan Decuir, LSU-Shreveport
Micheal Hills, New England College
Kaleb Huggins, Xavier University of Louisiana