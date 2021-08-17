Lane Regional Medical Center announced its re-designation as a Gift Shining Star hospital for breastfeeding, a news release said.
Offered through the Louisiana Department of Health, The Gift program is an evidence-based initiative designed to increase breastfeeding rates. The Gift Shining Star designation is the highest designation within The Gift program demonstrating quality maternity services and enhanced patient-centered care.
In 2019, Lane was chosen as the recipient of The Gift Above and Beyond Award for demonstrating a high level of breastfeeding promotion and support along with showing significant improvement in breastfeeding rates over time, the release said.
“Our goal is to provide new mothers with the very best information and tools on breastfeeding at this crucial moment in their lives,” said Dawn Fuller, director of Women’s Services at Lane. “We are thrilled to be one of only 16 hospitals in the state that has The Shining Star Gift designation. Witnessing the mother-infant bonding that happens through breastfeeding is what makes this achievement so worthwhile for our entire team.”