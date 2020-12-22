Effective immediately, smoking cessation at Ochsner is free for all adults in Louisiana and Mississippi, a news release said.
The program is offered at 27 Ochsner Health locations, including two locations in Baton Rouge. It provides medical and social support resources to smokers looking to kick the habit for good. Resources for individuals looking to quit vaping, which has created a national health crisis, are also covered in the program.
Ochsner is expanding its commitment to help people stop smoking with new locations in New Orleans East, Monroe, Shreveport and Lake Charles, as well as Hancock, Mississippi. It will offer increased access in Baton Rouge at both Ochsner Health Center-O’Neal and Ochsner Medical Complex-The Grove.
In 2021, Baton Rouge will add a third location to offer smoking cessation with the opening of Ochsner Community Health-Brees Dream Center, inside New Era Medical Office Complex, 7855 Howell Blvd.
The Ochsner Smoking Cessation Program began in 2013 and has supported more than 35,000 people on their journey to quit smoking, the release said. The Ochsner no-barrier model delivers quit rates of 35% at the six-month mark — more than double the national average (17%).
The Ochsner program offers a customized approach for each person, including selecting a “quit date” together. People enrolled in the program receive counseling and medication to help stop the habit and reduce the negative side effects of tobacco detox. Smoking is the nation’s leading cause of preventable death. It takes the average smoker six to 12 attempts at quitting before they are successful.
To learn about the Ochsner Smoking Cessation Program, call the Ochsner quit smoking line, toll free, at (866) 888-1378.