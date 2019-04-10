Henry Hanks, a freshman at Zachary High, was the third-place finisher in the Real-Life Experience juried competition for high schoolers in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The award was announced at a reception Wednesday night .
His piece, "Emergence," is done with Prismacolor pencils on toned paper. Hanks' teacher is Lauren Conerly.
According to the gallery's website, "Every April, Baton Rouge Gallery opens its doors for its annual Real-Life Experience Juried High School Exhibition."
The website said more than 240 works were submitted from over a dozen schools. Judges narrowed that down to about 50 works that were displayed.
The exhibit is on display at the Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art through April 25. Admission is free from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive, between Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive in City Park.