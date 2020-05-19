Zachary High School track coach Chris Carrier contacted me last week to inform me that Sean Burrell’s track jersey was being retired. As an observer of Sean the athlete and the person since the age of five or six, I have been blessed to watch him leave his mark as “the fastest punter in high school football” and the fastest 200-meter and 400-meter runner the Louisiana has ever seen. Sean’s jersey retirement got me thinking about the high school athletes who would have been splashed across the Zachary Sport section of the Advocate this Spring as they won championships and set records. If you are looking for an article on wins, losses, statistics or accolades this is not the one.
Unfortunately, there are no championships to revel in or accomplishment to celebrate for the spring of 2020 as we and ZHS athletes have been under a stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. While Louisiana is beginning a phased opening and the Zachary community is attempting to adjust to change, my mind wanders to a simpler time of scrapbooks and old newspaper clippings.
There is a scrapbook of newspaper clippings from the Advocate Sports page that my mother put together over 30 years ago that sits on a shelf in my washroom closet. I occasionally go to the closet and take the scrapbook out to reflect on a time gone by when I was an active participant in many of the sports I have written about in this column. Reflecting on the scrapbook can be uplifting and bring great memories. These memories quickly fade as I ponder the articles that were not written because my individual and team accomplishments did not merit mention. There were games we should not have lost and there were state championships we should have won. The opportunity was there but the effort and execution fell short and alas the articles were never written. ZHS athletes in 2020 spring sports were given no such opportunity.
Despite a false assumption that popularity and the number of followers or friends you have on Facebook or Twitter defines success, finding one’s name in th Sports page is based on accomplishments and not “likes.” Selfies are fine, but anyone with a phone can do it. For an athlete, the goal is to complete enough great feats that they can gain credibility by having their name plastered for eternity in the sports page. These achievements are not limited to an audience that “follows” you, but a more diverse audience or “the community.”
Returning to the scrapbook, call me self-serving, old fashioned or both but there is just something special about an aged newspaper article with that yellow to tan hue, crisp texture, a story in black and white that is occasionally accompanied by a picture. That hard copy article mounted in a scrapbook or in a picture frame just provides a sense of permanence in an ever-changing world.
Consistency or stability would not be appropriate terms to describe the experiences that the ZHS senior athletes faced. They started as freshman in 2016 when the flood impacted fall sports and ended as seniors in 2020 when spring sports were canceled. It would be easy to say they were the most challenged group of athletes to come through Zachary High School.
The 2020 seniors are a special group that each deserve a pretty special tribute to their accomplishments, their name in the sports page. More importantly, they deserve to be listed as a group. Maybe mom, dad, an uncle, an aunt or a friend will pick up a copy, cut it out and put it in a safe place for future reference. I recommend an old scrapbook.
In 20 or 30 years maybe those black words on an aged, crispy, yellow and tan paper will provide the 2020 seniors with clarity and great memories for a spring that did neither. Instead, maybe they can see their name in that old paper and powerfully reflect on what happened before the spring of 2020 when they were part of a magical concept, “the team.” The team that accepted all their faults and allowed them to be part of something bigger than their individual accomplishments. They can look at the other names on the list and remember childhood games, bus rides, cutting up and practices where they bonded over shared experiences that were at times enjoyable and other times character building.
Hopefully many will look at that old paper and dwell on what they did after the spring of 2020 was taken away and how this adversity, and the things they did to overcome it, framed the remainder of their successful lives. Did they pout and shut it down or did they move on like the rest of us are forced to do in such a changing landscape? I strongly suspect the latter will be true. A special group worthy of getting their name in the sports page, the Spring 2020 ZHS Senior athletes.
TRACK AND FIELD
Carrington Green
Adrianna Brown
Adley Bunch
Alexandra Barton
Caleb Franklin
Chaun Moore
DeJarian Jones
Micah Taylor
Stephanie Tynes
Tameron Turner
Jude Charlet
Javon Bethley
Leslie Johnson
Travohn Perkins
Tyrell Davis
Tyron Lucas
Tyrin Stewart
Sean Burrell
Elijah Brown
Tyler McCallister
Jonathon Plummer
BASEBALL
Maverick McClure
Tanner Hall
Brady Hernandez
Kyle Landry
Jacob Ragsdale
Dylan Jackson
Sebastian Bentz
Keilon Brown
Jayden Williams
Andrew Hopwood
GOLF
Kylie O’Brien
Emily Hagen
POWERLIFTING
Dylan Landry
SOFTBALL
Aly Brashier
TENNIS
Amyri Braud
Ava Baudouin
Machaela Neal
Audrey Hanks
Julie Odom
Emily Strahan
Madeline Beasley
Noah Harper