An adult co-ed softball league at the Zachary Youth Park has been disbanded following repeated problems with the players breaking the park’s rules on alcohol and cigarette usage, Mayor David Amrhein told the city council on Tuesday.
He said he made the decision about a week ago.
Alcohol is banned from the park, yet the softball players regularly drank it openly and left behind broken glass bottles, posing safety concerns, Amrhein said.
They also smoked cigarettes in the dugouts, which is not allowed, and littered the ground with cigarette butts, Amrhein said. Smoking is permitted in designated areas of the park.
“We don’t have to put up with it,” the mayor said. “We make no money off of (the softball program). It’s something they did to themselves.”
He said there were 14 teams in the softball league. Not all of the members were from Zachary, he said; many came from throughout the surrounding area.
Other teams that play at the park and their fans haven’t caused any problems with alcohol and cigarettes, Amrhein said.
Meanwhile, Amrhein has directed City Attorney John Hopewell to draft an ordinance to put before the city council that would make the entire park tobacco-free.
The mayor also has asked Hopewell to draft an ordinance that would allow people to consume alcohol on city premises, excluding the park.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council granted a special event permit allowing alcohol consumption at a city-owned gazebo downtown for an upcoming concert series sponsored by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. The council regularly has to approve such permit requests, which is time-consuming, Amrhein said.