The Zachary City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that places stricter open space requirements on new subdivisions.
Under the ordinance, a maximum of 20% of open space can be made up of wetlands, floodplains and floodways, and only 10% of the open space can be along the subdivision’s perimeter. Also, each phase of construction must meet the open space requirements.
“You don’t want all the open space coming in at the end and not being enjoyed by the first residents,” said Councilman Brandon Noel, who spearheaded the effort to write the ordinance.
The council introduced and discussed the ordinance at its last meeting. The version adopted Tuesday removes retention ponds from the list of types of land subject to the 20% limit; those ponds sometimes are perceived as an amenity, Noel said.
The new requirements apply to all zoning classifications, Noel said.
Also on Tuesday, the council:
- Agreed to annex a portion of the La. 64 right-of-way near U.S. 61, where the city plans to install a flagpole.
- Approved a request to rezone land at 5145 Main St. from business park to commercial suburban. A restaurant is planned for the site, and the zoning change is required because the business intends to serve alcohol, according to the rezoning application submitted by Kevin Williams.
- Agreed to let the mayor appoint Erin Landry Hybart to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Hybart replaces Laura Freeman, who recently became a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- Granted a permit temporarily allowing alcohol to be sold on city grounds at upcoming Downtown at the Gazebo music concerts on Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 15 and the Zachary Art Crawl on Nov. 1. Although the council recently passed an ordinance allowing people to consume alcohol on city property, a permit to sell it is still needed.